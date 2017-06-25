Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits for second straight day

Molina is absent from Sunday's lineup against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Molina is missing from the Cardinals' lineup for the third straight day now with what is presumably knee soreness. Eric Fryer will bat eighth and take over behind the dish once again for St. Louis.

