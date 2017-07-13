Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stands out in All-Star appearance

Molina hit a solo home run and walked in two plate appearances in the National League's 2-1 loss to the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Molina's career-long success at the Midsummer Classic continued with his 385-foot shot to right center in the sixth, which knotted the game at 1-1 at the time. The veteran backstop enters the second half with a .270/.303/.411 line and his best home-run total (nine) since 2013, while his 40 RBI also puts him on pace to match or potentially eclipse the career-high 80 he tallied in that same campaign.