Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To be heavily counted on again in 14th season

Molina, who started a career-high 142 games in 2016 and has been named to Team Puerto Rico's roster for this year's WBC, will once again be heavily counted on in 2017, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "My job description is to win games," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said last month. "And if I have a player that I feel like is going to help us win games and that I feel is able to answer the bell, he's going to be in the lineup."

The veteran backstop will turn 35 in July but didn't show his advanced age last season, with his 142 starts behind the plate representing a major league-high figure in 2016. Molina's defensive proficiency is not in question despite the fact he saw his streak of eight consecutive Gold Gloves snapped last season, and his bat was a valuable asset in 2016 as well. His .307 average, 164 hits and 38 doubles all served as majors-best figures among catchers, while his .365 post-All-Star break average ranked second in all of baseball. Additionally, his eight homers, albeit a modest tally, represented his best figure in that category since 2013. Neither the Cardinals nor Molina see any decline on the horizon for the seemingly ageless wonder, with the latter attributing his offseason preparation to keeping him consistent over such an extended period. "That's the goal. That's the goal," Molina said of such sustained production. "That's what the offseason workouts do for you when you do it right. That's my plan in the offseason: to work hard and to try to play as many games as I can and stay healthy."