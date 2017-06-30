Duke (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Cardinals' Rookie League affiliate Friday, Derek Shore of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

Duke has been making the long road back following Tommy John surgery in October, but stated earlier this year he wasn't ruling out a return during the 2017 season. His first game action is a major step in the process, so rehab appears to be going smoothly. If all goes well in the minors and he avoids any setbacks, Duke may very well find himself back in the St. Louis bullpen sometime during the latter half of the season.