Cardinals' Zach Duke: Begins rehab assignment
Duke (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Cardinals' Rookie League affiliate Friday, Derek Shore of TheCardinalNation.com reports.
Duke has been making the long road back following Tommy John surgery in October, but stated earlier this year he wasn't ruling out a return during the 2017 season. His first game action is a major step in the process, so rehab appears to be going smoothly. If all goes well in the minors and he avoids any setbacks, Duke may very well find himself back in the St. Louis bullpen sometime during the latter half of the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Not ruling out 2017 return•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: To miss 2017 after TJ surgery•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Nabs one-out extra-inning save against Milwaukee•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Dealt to St. Louis•
-
White Sox's Zach Duke: Having resurgent season•
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...