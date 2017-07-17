Cardinals' Zach Duke: Continues impressing in rehab
Duke (elbow) notched three strikeouts over two scoreless innings for Triple-A Memphis over the weekend and has yet to allow a run in nine rehab appearances, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 34-year-old southpaw has notched nine whiffs overall in eight innings while allowing just three hits. Given the success he's enjoyed, Duke appears on the verge of being deemed ready for major-league action, and his appearance in back-to-back games was one of the steps the Cardinals wanted to see him take before beginning to contemplate such a decision. Duke is scheduled to make another appearance Tuesday after a day off Monday, at which point a more serious discussion about his possible activation is expected to transpire.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Makes first appearance for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Moves rehab to High-A Palm Beach•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Solid in first rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Not ruling out 2017 return•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...