Cardinals' Zach Duke: Makes first appearance for Triple-A Memphis
Duke (elbow) moved his rehab from High-A Palm Beach to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, firing a scoreless inning for the Redbirds and allowing a walk.
Duke's rehab efforts are beginning to pick up steam, and he continues to be effective each time he takes the mound. The 34-year-old southpaw worked three scoreless innings across three appearances for Palm Beach and put in another solid effort Friday despite the step up in competition. Duke is likely in for multiple outings in Memphis before a decision is made on his activation date.
