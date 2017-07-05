Duke (elbow), who fired two scoreless innings across two appearances with the Cardinals' Gulf Coast League team, made his debut for High-A Palm Beach against Bradenton on Tuesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw continued to look sharp, logging a scoreless inning in which he gave up one hit and recorded a strikeout. Even factoring in the lower level of competition, Duke has been impressive less than 10 months removed from Tommy John surgery, compiling a 4:0 K:BB during his first three rehab outings. Given the nature of his injury and the mileage on his 34-year-old arm, the Cardinals are likely to continue treading with considerable caution while he works back up to full strength.

