Carlos Portuondo: Released by Cincinnati
The Reds released Portuondo on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Portuondo, one of two players the Reds acquired in the February trade that sent Brandon Phillips to the Braves. The primary appeal of the deal from the Reds' perspective was shedding Phillips' contract, so the organization's brain trust never viewed Portuondo as a top prospect. The 29-year-old will likely try and land a minor-league contract from another organization.
