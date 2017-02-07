Chris Carter: Agrees to deal with Yankees

Carter agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Yankees on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of the USA Today reports.

As long as he passes an upcoming physical, 2016's National League home run leader will join the Bronx Bombers. However, Carter will be joining a crowded depth chart. Given his struggles in the field, Carter doesn't have much of a case to start regularly over Greg Bird at first base, but the two players could platoon at the position. He could also spell Matt Holliday occasionally at DH.