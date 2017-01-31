Chris Carter: May consider playing in Japan

Carter's agent, Dave Stewart, said Tuesday that his client might soon entertain offers from teams in Japan, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. "I think at some point we have to make it a serious consideration," Stewart said. "It's getting late there, too. Those teams are filling their spaces, too."

Despite hitting 41 homers last season, Carter found himself non-tendered for the second straight offseason as Milwaukee decided he wasn't worth upward of $8 million. Of course, the value of the power and walks has been largely negated by the swing and miss in Carter's game -- he led the NL with 206 strikeouts last season -- and his defensive deficiencies. According to Stewart, the Rays appear to be Carter's best major-league possibility remaining.