Colabello was released by the Indians on Saturday.

The 33-year-old first baseman failed to make the big-league squad out of spring training and couldn't get it going with Triple-A Columbus, posting a slash line of .225/.323/.336 over 72 games. It's been a rough road for Colabello the last couple of years, but he'll look to latch on with another team in hopes of continuing his career.