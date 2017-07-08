Chris Colabello: Released by Indians
Colabello was released by the Indians on Saturday.
The 33-year-old first baseman failed to make the big-league squad out of spring training and couldn't get it going with Triple-A Columbus, posting a slash line of .225/.323/.336 over 72 games. It's been a rough road for Colabello the last couple of years, but he'll look to latch on with another team in hopes of continuing his career.
More News
-
Indians' Chris Colabello: Fails to make big club•
-
Indians' Chris Colabello: Representing Italy in WBC•
-
Indians' Chris Colabello: Signs minor league deal with Indians•
-
Chris Colabello: Elects free agency•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Colabello: Outrighted by Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Colabello: Ends embarrassing season with low numbers•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...