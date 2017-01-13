Iannetta agreed to a contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Terms and length of the contract were not immediately reported. He has proven to be a solid defensive catcher over the years, but has been of very little use in fantasy leagues, as he has hovered around the Mendoza Line in each of the past two seasons and offers little power and doesn't even get on base at a solid clip anymore. Look for him to share time with Chris Herrmann behind the dish this year.