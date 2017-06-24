Chris Young: Cut loose Saturday
Young was released by the Royals on Saturday.
Young was designated for assignment earlier in the week before ultimately being let go after compiling an unsightly 7.50 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 30 innings out of the Royals' bullpen this season. He could catch on elsewhere as a free agent given his prior big-league experience, but he likely won't carry any fantasy value wherever he ends up.
