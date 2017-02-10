Wilson said Thursday that he's turning his primary focus toward race car driving and the auto dealership that he owns, but hasn't formally announced his retirement from professional baseball, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. "I don't know. If the situation was right, maybe," Wilson said, in reference to his future in baseball. "But right now I'm here at the dealership. The most attractive offer I had was to race this season."

Wilson, 36, made just a lone rehab appearance in the minors in 2016 before requiring season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder in July. Given his advancing age and poor health in recent years -- along with the fact that his production waned when he was healthy enough to pitch during his final three seasons with the Angels -- Wilson unsurprisingly attracted few interested suitors upon hitting free agency this winter, but it was still expected that he'd pitch in a showcase at some point in February. For the time being, it appears the showcase may no longer be in the cards, which would likely be the death knell for a potential comeback.