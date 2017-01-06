Wilson (shoulder) began throwing over a month ago and is progressing toward a possible showcase in February, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Wilson saw his tenure with the Angels end on a sour note when he required season-ending surgery in his contract year, so a showcase to demonstrate his stuff is still there is likely a requirement for a team to take a chance on him. The 36-year-old hasn't produced an ERA+ above league average since 2013 though, so his ceiling is beginning to look fairly limited.

