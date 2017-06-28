Cleuluis Rondon: Released by White Sox
Rondon has been released by the White Sox.
Rondon was acquired by the organization as part of the Jake Peavy deal back in 2013, but has been relatively unimpressive over the past few seasons, never advancing past the Triple-A level. After hitting just .212 in 117 games with High-A Winston-Salem last year, the 23-year-old shortstop is slashing .205/.246/.238 over 122 at-bats for Double-A Birmingham this season, prompting the White Sox to cut him loose.
