Hart will retire as a Milwaukee Brewer on Friday.

He will also be inducted into the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor as part of a pregame ceremony. While he has been out of baseball since 2015, this officially marks the end of his career. He has a .271/.329/.478 career slash line with 162 home runs and 85 steals in 1,048 games, and was a fantasy force from 2007 to 2012 due to his unique power/speed combo.