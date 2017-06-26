Cubs' Addison Russell: Available to pinch hit Monday
Russell (shoulder) is available as a pinch hitter Monday against the Nationals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While Russell was held out of the lineup due to some recurring shoulder soreness, he'll be available to hit if needed. He'll continue to be listed as day-to-day, but it appears the injury shouldn't keep him sidelined too long. Javy Baez and Ian Happ are holding down the middle of the infield in Russell's absence.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects four hits, home run Thursday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out Monday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Hobbled by ankle injury•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...