Cubs' Addison Russell: Available to pinch hit Monday

Russell (shoulder) is available as a pinch hitter Monday against the Nationals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While Russell was held out of the lineup due to some recurring shoulder soreness, he'll be available to hit if needed. He'll continue to be listed as day-to-day, but it appears the injury shouldn't keep him sidelined too long. Javy Baez and Ian Happ are holding down the middle of the infield in Russell's absence.