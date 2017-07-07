Cubs' Addison Russell: Back in action Friday

Russell is batting eighth and playing shortstop Friday against the Pirates.

Russell took a breather Thursday but will face off with Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Williams. The infielder has struggled to repeat his 2016 power success with just seven home runs in 250 at-bats while retaining his poor contact traits.

