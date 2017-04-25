Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects four hits in win over Pirates
Russell went 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs scored during Monday's 14-3 win over the Pirates.
Russell singled in each of his first four trips to the plate, driving in a run in the first inning and scoring on three occasions as the Cubs walloped Chad Kuhl and the rest of the Pittsburgh staff. He had gotten off to a nice start as a run producer, but Russell has now begun to hit for average and has seen his OPS rise 120 points as he's collected nine base knocks over the last five contests.
