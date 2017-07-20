Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects four hits Wendesday

Russell went 4-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Braves.

The strong performance raised Russell's batting average from .229 to .240. The young shortstop has been hovering in the low-.200 range all season, but he's showing signs of life this month, as he's slashing .310/.370/.548 in 13 games since July 1. Russell will lose occasional starts to Javier Baez, but he should offer good value at shortstop the rest of the way, especially because of his power potential.