Cubs' Addison Russell: Drives in three Saturday
Russell went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and a run in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.
The Cubs offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday, and Russell was right in the middle of it. He's now slashing .271/.286/.479 this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Muscles up for first long fly•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Raps out two doubles in win over Brew Crew•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Occupies lineup spot again Friday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Says he's in Thursday lineup•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Targets Thursday return•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Still hopes to play Opening Day•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...