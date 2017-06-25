Cubs' Addison Russell: Exits with shoulder injury

Russell exited Sunday's game against the Marlins with shoulder soreness, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Russell has had issues with his shoulder at various points during the season, and it appears that the shoulder pain may have re-emerged. He'll be listed as day-to-day for the time being.

