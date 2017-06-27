Cubs' Addison Russell: Held out Tuesday

Russell (shoulder) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

Russell will be held out for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sore shoulder. He was able to pinch hit in Monday's win over the Nationals, so he doesn't appear to be too far off from a full return. The 23-year-old will remain day-to-day; Javy Baez will again fill in for him at shortstop while Tommy La Stella gets the start at second base.