Cubs' Addison Russell: Held out Tuesday
Russell (shoulder) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Russell will be held out for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sore shoulder. He was able to pinch hit in Monday's win over the Nationals, so he doesn't appear to be too far off from a full return. The 23-year-old will remain day-to-day; Javy Baez will again fill in for him at shortstop while Tommy La Stella gets the start at second base.
