Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits bench Monday

Russell is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.

Russell launched a pair of homers during the Cubs' weekend series with Baltimore, but he'll hit the bench for a night off after a hitless showing in the series finale. Javier Baez will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead.

