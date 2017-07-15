Play

Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits game-winning homer Friday

Russell went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs Friday against the Orioles.

After the Cubs blew an eight-run lead, Russell saved the day by smacking his eighth homer in the ninth inning to give the team a road victory. With a poor .230/.300/.398 slash line, he's a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.

