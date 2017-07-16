Cubs' Addison Russell: Homers in second consecutive game Saturday

Russell went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk and three runs on Saturday against the Orioles.

Russell launched his ninth bomb of the season to provide the Cubs a two-run the lead in the fourth inning of a winning effort. Although his numbers have made him a very difficult player to start in fantasy lineups, he's now homered in back-to-back contests, and it's certainly possible he could be ready to begin a hot streak.