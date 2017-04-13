Russell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

Russell and everyone at Wrigley Field knew the ball was gone as soon as it left the bat, as the long fly left the stadium entirely. The 23-year-old shortstop went deep 21 times and drove in 95 runs last season, and there is potential for him to top both marks this year with him batting closer to the middle of the lineup from the get-go. Just keep expectations in check in the batting average and stolen base columns.