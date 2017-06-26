Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Monday
Russell (shoulder) is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
Russell exited Sunday's game against the Marlins with shoulder soreness, something that has plagued the 23-year-old on multiple occasions this season. He remains day-to-day; Anthony Rizzo, Ian Happ, Javy Baez and Jeimer Candelario will fill out the Cubs' infield in his absence.
More News
