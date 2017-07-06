Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Thursday

Russell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.

Russell will get the day off for Thursday's matinee against the Brewers following six straight starts. In his place, Javy Baez slids over to shortstop while Ian Happ takes second.

