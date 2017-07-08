Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of Saturday's lineup
Russell is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.
Russell will take a seat for the second time in the past three days after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday's series opener. In his place, Javier Baez draws the start at shortstop.
