Cubs' Addison Russell: Productive Sunday
Russell went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
Russell is once again looking like a very solid contributor for the Cubs and fantasy owners. He's hitting .257, and after posting a .238 mark last season, owners shouldn't expect too much in the average category. However, it's nice to see that his strikeout rate is down to 17.1 percent so far this season after posting a 22.6 percent mark in 2016 and a 28.5 percent rate in his 2015 rookie season. If he can keep the Ks down, Russell should be able to top his 2016 numbers.
