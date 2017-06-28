Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out Wednesday
Russell (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nats.
Russell has come in to pinch hit during the past two games after exiting Sunday's game with shoulder soreness. He will sit on the bench yet again Wednesday, with Javy Baez back at shortstop while batting sixth. Russell is likely available to pinch hit, and could return to the fold during Thursday's series finale.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Held out Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Available to pinch hit Monday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects four hits, home run Thursday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...