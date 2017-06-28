Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out Wednesday

Russell (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nats.

Russell has come in to pinch hit during the past two games after exiting Sunday's game with shoulder soreness. He will sit on the bench yet again Wednesday, with Javy Baez back at shortstop while batting sixth. Russell is likely available to pinch hit, and could return to the fold during Thursday's series finale.

