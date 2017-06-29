Cubs' Addison Russell: Returns to lineup Thursday

Russell (shoulder) is batting fifth and playing shortstop Thursday against the Dodgers.

Russell was dealing with shoulder soreness since exiting Sunday's contest, but he's back in the lineup after a three-game absence. Considering the sudden injury bug that has popped up for the North Siders, Russell jumps back into an important offensive role despite his nearly season-long struggles.

