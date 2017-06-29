Cubs' Addison Russell: Returns to lineup Thursday
Russell (shoulder) is batting fifth and playing shortstop Thursday against the Dodgers.
Russell was dealing with shoulder soreness since exiting Sunday's contest, but he's back in the lineup after a three-game absence. Considering the sudden injury bug that has popped up for the North Siders, Russell jumps back into an important offensive role despite his nearly season-long struggles.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Held out Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Available to pinch hit Monday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects four hits, home run Thursday•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....