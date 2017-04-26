Russell went 1-for-3 and scored the only run of the game in a 1-0 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

On a day in which Gerrit Cole and two Pittsburgh relievers limited the Cubs to just two hits, Russell's second-inning double was the highlight for Chicago's offense. He came around to score on a throwing error. Russell is now slashing .291/.341/.468, all of which are ahead of his rates from 2016.