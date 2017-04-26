Cubs' Addison Russell: Scores only Chicago run Tuesday
Russell went 1-for-3 and scored the only run of the game in a 1-0 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.
On a day in which Gerrit Cole and two Pittsburgh relievers limited the Cubs to just two hits, Russell's second-inning double was the highlight for Chicago's offense. He came around to score on a throwing error. Russell is now slashing .291/.341/.468, all of which are ahead of his rates from 2016.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects four hits in win over Pirates•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Productive Sunday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Walks it off with three-run homer•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Drives in three Saturday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Muscles up for first long fly•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...