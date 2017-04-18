Russell is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Russell has played in 11 consecutive games and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's contest, so the Cubs will rest him Tuesday and start Javier Baez at shortstop. Look for Russell to return to his regular spot in the lineup for Wednesday's series-finale against Milwaukee.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories