Cubs' Addison Russell: Walks it off with three-run homer
Russell went 2-for-4 with a walk-off, three-run home run, four RBI and a stolen base during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee.
The shortstop is now up to 12 RBI, and with him primarily hitting fifth in the lineup, Russell should continue to receive plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. Don't overreact to his stolen base, though. He was the second runner on a double steal in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the throw went ahead of him to third base -- he's unlikely to flirt with double-digit steals.
