Almora went 1-for-4 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee.

Almora's shot was a no doubter off the bat, and the center fielder now sports an impressive .391/.440/.609 slash line over 26 plate appearances this year. His fantasy value is capped because of his depth role, but the 23-year-old outfielder could become a solid asset if a path ever cleared for him to see semi-regular at-bats. Still, considering his strong start, Almora should be on your radar for daily contests when he's in the starting lineup.