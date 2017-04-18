Cubs' Albert Almora: Drives in two Monday
Almora went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Brewers.
Almora isn't playing every day, but he's been good when he's in the lineup, posting a .389/.450/.500 slash line so far. Jon Jay will continue to steal some starts, but Almora is the better upside play for the Cubs and fantasy owners.
