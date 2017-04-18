Almora went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

Almora isn't playing every day, but he's been good when he's in the lineup, posting a .389/.450/.500 slash line so far. Jon Jay will continue to steal some starts, but Almora is the better upside play for the Cubs and fantasy owners.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories