Almora will bat ninth and play center field against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Almora will get his first start in three games, while Jon Jay heads to the bench as a result. The two should continue to split the majority of reps in center field, though Almora should offer more fantasy value. The 23-year-old is slashing .303/.378/.485 with seven RBI in 33 at-bats this year, but he remains temporarily limited in fantasy due to his inconsistent playing time (he's only started seven of the Cubs' 19 games so far).