Cubs' Albert Almora: Gets nod in center field
Almora will bat ninth and play center field against the Pirates on Tuesday.
Almora will get his first start in three games, while Jon Jay heads to the bench as a result. The two should continue to split the majority of reps in center field, though Almora should offer more fantasy value. The 23-year-old is slashing .303/.378/.485 with seven RBI in 33 at-bats this year, but he remains temporarily limited in fantasy due to his inconsistent playing time (he's only started seven of the Cubs' 19 games so far).
