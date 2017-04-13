Almora is in the Cubs' lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, batting sixth and playing center field.

The Cubs will call upon him against a left-hander, as is the case as they face Los Angeles' Thursday starter, Hyun-Jin Ryu. Almora has been receiving a decent amount of praise from manager Joe Maddon, who may give him more time than afforded the typical bottom-side platoon stick. Deep mixed players could speculate on Almora's growing talent, which was mainly defense-based of late but has a big opportunity to find a new level at the plate. The 23-year-old is 5-for-9 with two RBI to start the 2017 season.