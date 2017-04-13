Cubs' Albert Almora: Hitting sixth Thursday
Almora is in the Cubs' lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, batting sixth and playing center field.
The Cubs will call upon him against a left-hander, as is the case as they face Los Angeles' Thursday starter, Hyun-Jin Ryu. Almora has been receiving a decent amount of praise from manager Joe Maddon, who may give him more time than afforded the typical bottom-side platoon stick. Deep mixed players could speculate on Almora's growing talent, which was mainly defense-based of late but has a big opportunity to find a new level at the plate. The 23-year-old is 5-for-9 with two RBI to start the 2017 season.
More News
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Bangs out three hits Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Starting Tuesday's outing against St. Louis•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Will see plenty of playing time•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Hits two home runs in return to lineup•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Traveling for split-squad game Saturday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...