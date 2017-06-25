Cubs' Albert Almora: Not in Sunday lineup
Almora is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Almora has made four straight starts in center field, but will head to the bench Sunday while Ian Happ gets the assignment. Almora has started nine of the last 11 games overall, and owns a .812 OPS since the beginning of June.
