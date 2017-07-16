Cubs' Albert Almora: Picks up home run and steal Saturday
Almora went 2-for-5 with a home run, a steal and two RBI on Saturday against the Orioles.
Almora opened the scoring for the Cubs in the third inning of a road victory by crushing his fourth home run of the campaign. Since he doesn't get enough starts in the crowded Chicago outfield to confidently use in weekly fantasy lineups, his .280/.344/.406 slash line makes him a player to look at in daily leagues.
