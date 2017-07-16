Almora went 2-for-5 with a homer, a steal and two RBI on Saturday against the Orioles.

Almora opened the scoring for the Cubs in the third inning of a road victory by crushing his fourth homer of the campaign. Since he doesn't get enough starts in the crowded Chicago outfield to confidently use in weekly fantasy lineups, his .280/.344/.406 slash line makes him a player to look at in daily leagues.