Almora is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.

Almora was held out of Sunday's lineup as well, making that two games in a row the outfielder will sit in favor of Ian Happ. With the activation of Jason Heyward on Tuesday, there's one less outfield spot to go around, and Almora could be the primary victim. He had started nine of 11 games prior to Sunday, but don't look for that pattern to keep up much longer.