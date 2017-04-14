Mills (ankle) was placed on the disabled list Friday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

The right-hander is dealing with an ankle contusion that'll put him on the shelf for at least seven days. Mills had been effective at Triple-A Iowa prior to his injury, notching a 3.27 ERA over 11.0 innings. The Cubs have yet to announce who will take Mills' spot in the rotation while he's sidelined.

