Mills was traded to the Cubs on Wednesday for minor league outfielder Donnie Dewees, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mills was designated for assignment to make room for recently acquired Jason Hammel. The right-hander struggled in his limited chances with the Royals last season, giving up five runs in just 3.1 innings pitched while walking five batters. He fared better in Triple-A, however, posting a 4.19 ERA across 58.0 innings. The 25-year-old will compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen in 2017. The Cubs designated David Rollins to make room on the roster for Mills.