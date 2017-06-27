Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Back at leadoff Tuesday

Rizzo is starting at first base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Nationals.

Rizzo is back in the leadoff spot after hitting second in Monday's series opener against the Nationals. Manager Joe Maddon said he dropped Rizzo from the top of the order because of his unimpressive career numbers against southpaw Gio Gonzalez, according to Carrie Muskat of MLB.com. Rizzo will likely stick in the leadoff spot for the time being, as he is slashing .333/.400/.714 with four homers and 11 RBI in 11 games leading off this season.