Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Blasts three-run shot

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run homer, a walk and three runs in Saturday's victory over the Reds.

Rizzo's third homer of the season was a three-run shot to give the Cubs a first-inning lead of a game they'd win easily. He's now homered and back-to-back contests, and it's very possible that he might be ready to go on an extended power surge, which is exactly what fantasy owners were looking for when spending a high draft pick on him.