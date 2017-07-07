Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Crushes 20th blast of 2017 on Friday
Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday against the Pirates.
Rizzo blasted his 20th homer of the campaign as part of a three-run fourth inning that led to a divisional victory. Although his batting average is far from elite, he's been a major source of power for fantasy owners, as evidenced by his excellent .518 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...