Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Crushes 20th blast of 2017 on Friday

Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday against the Pirates.

Rizzo blasted his 20th homer of the campaign as part of a three-run fourth inning that led to a divisional victory. Although his batting average is far from elite, he's been a major source of power for fantasy owners, as evidenced by his excellent .518 slugging percentage.

